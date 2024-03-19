DPAA visits University of Missouri

A group photo of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) leadership and University of Missouri (UofM) faculty and staff taken during a visit to the campus in Columbia, March 20, 2024. Fern Sumpter-Winbush, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) principal deputy director, and Dr. Jamie Arndt, UofM Associate Dean of Arts and Sciences, were among those in attendance. The engagement was one of several leading up to the 2024 Kansas City Family Member Update, a periodic event designed to keep families of missing Americans informed about the DPAA mission, and to share information about their specific losses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

