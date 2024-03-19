DPAA visits University of Missouri

Dr. Jamie Arndt, University of Missouri (UofM) Associate Dean of Arts and Sciences, and Dr. Christopher Deutsch, inaugural Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Research Partner Fellow at the UofM, listen to a brief during a DPAA visit to the campus in Columbia, March 20, 2024. Fern Sumpter-Winbush, DPAA principal deputy director, was among those in attendance. The visit provided university and DPAA officials an opportunity to meet face-to-face while promoting the 2024 Kansas City Family Member Update, a periodic event designed to keep families of missing Americans informed about the DPAA mission, and to share information about their specific losses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

