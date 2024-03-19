Fern Sumpter-Winbush, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) principal deputy director, briefs University of Missouri (UofM) faculty and staff during a visit to the campus in Columbia, March 20, 2024. DPAA established a partnership with UofM in 2022 in order to leverage assets in historical research and analysis. The event was one of several leading up to the 2024 Kansas City Family Member Update, a periodic event designed to keep families of missing Americans informed about the DPAA mission, and to share information about their specific losses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.20.2024 20:37 Photo ID: 8300110 VIRIN: 240320-F-FZ485-1007 Resolution: 3352x1885 Size: 1.65 MB Location: MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DPAA visits University of Missouri [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.