    DPAA visits University of Missouri [Image 3 of 10]

    DPAA visits University of Missouri

    MO, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Fern Sumpter-Winbush, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) principal deputy director, briefs University of Missouri (UofM) faculty and staff during a visit to the campus in Columbia, March 20, 2024. DPAA established a partnership with UofM in 2022 in order to leverage assets in historical research and analysis. The event was one of several leading up to the 2024 Kansas City Family Member Update, a periodic event designed to keep families of missing Americans informed about the DPAA mission, and to share information about their specific losses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 20:37
    Photo ID: 8300110
    VIRIN: 240320-F-FZ485-1007
    Resolution: 3352x1885
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    engagement
    University of Missouri
    partnership
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
    UofM

