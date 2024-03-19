Fern Sumpter-Winbush, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) principal deputy director, looks at The Columns during a visit to the University of Missouri, Columbia, March 20, 2024. Winbush met with various faculty and staff to promote the 2024 Kansas City Family Member Update, a periodic event designed to keep families of missing Americans informed about the DPAA mission and to share information about their specific losses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.20.2024 20:37 Photo ID: 8300114 VIRIN: 240320-F-FZ485-1033 Resolution: 4701x2644 Size: 1.93 MB Location: MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DPAA visits University of Missouri [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.