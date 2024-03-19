DPAA visits University of Missouri

A photo of the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy taken at the University of Missouri (UofM) in Columbia, March 20, 2024. Fern Sumpter-Winbush, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) principal deputy director, met with university faculty and staff as part of an on-going partnership between the university and DPAA. The partnership allows DPAA to leverage the historical research and analysis capabilities of the university for on-going case management progress as well as active and future recovery missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

