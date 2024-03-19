MPOY recognizes top maintainers

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Paisley Majewski,

Maintenance Support Professional of the

Year nominee, smiles for a photo during the

MPOY banquet at Moody Air Force Base,

Georgia, March 15, 2024. MPOY gives hard

working Airmen a chance to be recognized

and celebrated for their exceptional service.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class

Whitney Gillespie)

Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US