U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Paisley Majewski,
Maintenance Support Professional of the
Year nominee, smiles for a photo during the
MPOY banquet at Moody Air Force Base,
Georgia, March 15, 2024. MPOY gives hard
working Airmen a chance to be recognized
and celebrated for their exceptional service.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class
Whitney Gillespie)
This work, MPOY recognizes top maintainers [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MPOY recognizes top maintainers
