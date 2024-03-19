Trophies are displayed and will be awarded at

the Maintenance Professional of the Year

awards banquet at Moody Air Force Base,

Georgia, March 15, 2024. MPOY is an annual

event that recognizes the achievements of

Airmen from multiple maintenance career

fields with awards in various categories. (U.S.

Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney

Gillespie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.20.2024 12:48 Photo ID: 8299439 VIRIN: 240315-F-BU839-1015 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 10.02 MB Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MPOY recognizes top maintainers [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.