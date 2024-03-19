Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MPOY recognizes top maintainers [Image 5 of 7]

    MPOY recognizes top maintainers

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Trophies are displayed and will be awarded at
    the Maintenance Professional of the Year
    awards banquet at Moody Air Force Base,
    Georgia, March 15, 2024. MPOY is an annual
    event that recognizes the achievements of
    Airmen from multiple maintenance career
    fields with awards in various categories. (U.S.
    Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney
    Gillespie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 12:48
    Photo ID: 8299439
    VIRIN: 240315-F-BU839-1015
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 10.02 MB
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MPOY recognizes top maintainers [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MPOY recognizes top maintainers

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force

