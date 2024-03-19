Trophies are displayed and will be awarded at
the Maintenance Professional of the Year
awards banquet at Moody Air Force Base,
Georgia, March 15, 2024. MPOY is an annual
event that recognizes the achievements of
Airmen from multiple maintenance career
fields with awards in various categories. (U.S.
Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney
Gillespie)
Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 12:48
Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
MPOY recognizes top maintainers
