U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 75th

Fighter Generation Squadron, pose for a

photo after winning Maintenance Squadron of

the Year during the Maintenance Professional

of the Year awards banquet at Moody Air

Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. MPOY

is an annual event that recognizes the

achievements of Airmen from multiple

maintenance career fields with awards in

various categories. (U.S. Air Force photo by

Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.20.2024 12:48 Photo ID: 8299440 VIRIN: 240315-F-BU839-1052 Resolution: 5797x3870 Size: 8.74 MB Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MPOY recognizes top maintainers [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.