Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MPOY recognizes top maintainers [Image 6 of 7]

    MPOY recognizes top maintainers

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 75th
    Fighter Generation Squadron, pose for a
    photo after winning Maintenance Squadron of
    the Year during the Maintenance Professional
    of the Year awards banquet at Moody Air
    Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. MPOY
    is an annual event that recognizes the
    achievements of Airmen from multiple
    maintenance career fields with awards in
    various categories. (U.S. Air Force photo by
    Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.20.2024 12:48
    Photo ID: 8299440
    VIRIN: 240315-F-BU839-1052
    Resolution: 5797x3870
    Size: 8.74 MB
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MPOY recognizes top maintainers [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MPOY recognizes top maintainers
    MPOY recognizes top maintainers
    MPOY recognizes top maintainers
    MPOY recognizes top maintainers
    MPOY recognizes top maintainers
    MPOY recognizes top maintainers
    MPOY recognizes top maintainers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MPOY recognizes top maintainers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT