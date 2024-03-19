U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 75th
Fighter Generation Squadron, pose for a
photo after winning Maintenance Squadron of
the Year during the Maintenance Professional
of the Year awards banquet at Moody Air
Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. MPOY
is an annual event that recognizes the
achievements of Airmen from multiple
maintenance career fields with awards in
various categories. (U.S. Air Force photo by
Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 12:48
|Photo ID:
|8299440
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-BU839-1052
|Resolution:
|5797x3870
|Size:
|8.74 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MPOY recognizes top maintainers [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
