U.S. Air Force Col. Bobby Buckner, 23rd

Wing Maintenance Group commander, gives

a speech during the Maintenance

Professional of the Year awards banquet at

Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15,

2024. MPOY is an annual event that

recognizes the achievements of Airmen from

multiple maintenance career fields with

awards in various categories. (U.S. Air Force

photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.20.2024 Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US This work, MPOY recognizes top maintainers, by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.