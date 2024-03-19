U.S. Air Force Col. Bobby Buckner, 23rd
Wing Maintenance Group commander, gives
a speech during the Maintenance
Professional of the Year awards banquet at
Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15,
2024. MPOY is an annual event that
recognizes the achievements of Airmen from
multiple maintenance career fields with
awards in various categories. (U.S. Air Force
photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 12:48
|Photo ID:
|8299438
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-BU839-1011
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|9.42 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MPOY recognizes top maintainers [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MPOY recognizes top maintainers
