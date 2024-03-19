MPOY recognizes top maintainers

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 41st

Rescue Generation Squadron cheer for their

squadron during the Maintenance

Professional of the Year awards banquet at

Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15,

2024. MPOY is a long-standing tradition in

the maintenance career field that highlights

that year’s top performing Airmen. (U.S. Air

Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney

Gillespie)

