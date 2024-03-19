U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 41st
Rescue Generation Squadron cheer for their
squadron during the Maintenance
Professional of the Year awards banquet at
Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15,
2024. MPOY is a long-standing tradition in
the maintenance career field that highlights
that year’s top performing Airmen. (U.S. Air
Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney
Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2024 12:48
|Photo ID:
|8299437
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-BU839-1009
|Resolution:
|4606x3071
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MPOY recognizes top maintainers [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MPOY recognizes top maintainers
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT