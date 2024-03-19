MPOY recognizes top maintainers

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga – Members of Team Moody gathered to recognize Airmen for their achievements at the Maintenance Professional of the Year awards banquet at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024.



MPOY is an annual event that highlights maintenance Airmen’s accomplishments and the impact their daily duties have on the mission.



“We say maintenance professional of the year because these Airmen truly are professionals in what they do,” said Col. Bobby Buckner, 23rd Maintenance Group commander. “These Airmen have deployed, worked hard and have gone beyond what’s expected of them in the different fields of work. These are the people who put service before self – it’s the hours, it’s the time on the flight line, it’s how they stepped up and really went above and beyond what is asked of them.”



Overall, 37 awards recognized maintenance Airmen or groups of maintenance Airmen in categories ranging from Munitions Load Team of the Year to Maintenance Professional of the Year.



“No matter what the rank, I am very fortunate that I have a group of Airmen and maintainers that constantly make this mission happen,” Buckner said. “Recognizing the Airmen as a commander, that is the best thing you can do because they work so hard and put in so much time and energy

into it.”



The MPOY and similar awards ceremonies serve as a reminder to Airmen across all ranks, from the highest to the lowest, that their contributions are meaningful and worthy of recognition. These ceremonies inspire them to persist in their outstanding efforts.



“I aim to deliver my best performance every day, and having it acknowledged is very appreciated,” said Senior Airman Jacob Gillespie, Airmen-level Maintenance Professional of the Year nominee. “It was an honor to even be considered for the overall award – winning at the

squadron level was an accomplishment all on its own.”

