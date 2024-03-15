Spangdahlem AB recognizes new Chief Master Sergeants

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing hold candles during the candle lighting portion of a Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 15, 2024. This symbolic ceremony signifies each rank of the enlisted structure that an Airman wears on their way to the rank of chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

