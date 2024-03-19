Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem AB recognizes new Chief Master Sergeants [Image 1 of 6]

    Spangdahlem AB recognizes new Chief Master Sergeants

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Evan Serpa, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief, gives a speech during a Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 15, 2024. The ceremony celebrated Airmen at Spangdahlem promoting to the highest enlisted rank of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 08:51
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, Spangdahlem AB recognizes new Chief Master Sergeants [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion
    52 FW
    Recognition Ceremony
    Saber Nation

