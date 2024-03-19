U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing Commander, gives closing remarks during a Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 15, 2024. Crofton congratulated the newest chief master sergeants and chief master sergeant selectees on their accomplishments and thanked their families for their support during their journey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 08:51 Photo ID: 8296193 VIRIN: 240315-F-GY077-1383 Resolution: 7300x4867 Size: 779.27 KB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem AB recognizes new Chief Master Sergeants [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.