Recently inducted U.S. Air Force chief master sergeants assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing pose for a picture with base leadership during a Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 15, 2024. These Spangdahlem Airmen were selected for promotion to the highest rank in the Air Force, and only 1% of enlisted members reach the rank of chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 08:51
|Photo ID:
|8296191
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-GY077-1317
|Resolution:
|6761x4507
|Size:
|594.89 KB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Spangdahlem AB recognizes new Chief Master Sergeants [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
