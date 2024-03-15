Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem AB recognizes new Chief Master Sergeants [Image 3 of 6]

    Spangdahlem AB recognizes new Chief Master Sergeants

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Recently inducted U.S. Air Force chief master sergeants assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing pose for a picture with base leadership during a Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 15, 2024. These Spangdahlem Airmen were selected for promotion to the highest rank in the Air Force, and only 1% of enlisted members reach the rank of chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, Spangdahlem AB recognizes new Chief Master Sergeants [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion
    52 FW
    Recognition Ceremony
    Saber Nation

