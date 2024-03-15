Spangdahlem AB recognizes new Chief Master Sergeants

Recently inducted U.S. Air Force chief master sergeants assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing pose for a picture with base leadership during a Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 15, 2024. These Spangdahlem Airmen were selected for promotion to the highest rank in the Air Force, and only 1% of enlisted members reach the rank of chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

Date Taken: 03.15.2024
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE