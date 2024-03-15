Spangdahlem AB recognizes new Chief Master Sergeants

Recently inducted U.S. Air Force chief master sergeants assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, stand at attention during a Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 15, 2024. The ceremony celebrated the dedication, loyalty and sacrifice of seven Spangdahlem Airmen achieving the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
