U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Yvonne Santos, 52nd Force Support Squadron superintendent, holds a candle during a Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 15, 2024. During this symbolic portion of the ceremony, a candle is lit for each rank of the enlisted structure that an Airman wears on the journey promoting to chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 08:51
|Photo ID:
|8296189
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-GY077-1201
|Resolution:
|7223x4815
|Size:
|769.89 KB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem AB recognizes new Chief Master Sergeants [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
