Spangdahlem AB recognizes new Chief Master Sergeants

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Yvonne Santos, 52nd Force Support Squadron superintendent, holds a candle during a Chief Master Sergeant Recognition Ceremony at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 15, 2024. During this symbolic portion of the ceremony, a candle is lit for each rank of the enlisted structure that an Airman wears on the journey promoting to chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE