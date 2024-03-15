A student from Lanier Middle School holds a Junior Ranger patch at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 12, 2024. Throughout the Junior Ranger program's duration, students will participate in two to three field trips per year, intentionally designed to complement their school curriculum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2024 17:53
|Photo ID:
|8295374
|VIRIN:
|240312-F-NU502-1274
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.71 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moody hosts Lanier Middle School for inaugural Junior Ranger program [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Moody hosts Lanier Middle School for inaugural Junior Ranger program
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT