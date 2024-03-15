Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody hosts Lanier Middle School for inaugural Junior Ranger program [Image 5 of 5]

    Moody hosts Lanier Middle School for inaugural Junior Ranger program

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman hands a kestrel to a Lanier Middle School student at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 12, 2024. The students participated in the Junior Ranger program at Moody AFB to learn real world application of similar subjects in their school curriculum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 17:53
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    Moody AFB
    Junior Ranger Program
    Lanier Middle School

