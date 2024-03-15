Moody hosts Lanier Middle School for inaugural Junior Ranger program

A U.S. Air Force Airman hands a kestrel to a Lanier Middle School student at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 12, 2024. The students participated in the Junior Ranger program at Moody AFB to learn real world application of similar subjects in their school curriculum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

