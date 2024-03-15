Moody hosts Lanier Middle School for inaugural Junior Ranger program

Airmen from the 23rd Wing hosted students from Lanier Middle School for the inaugural Junior Ranger program on base March 12, 2024.



While the program is currently in a test phase, it’s designed to offer students a unique opportunity to gain firsthand insight into Moody Air Force Base’s mission and how it correlates with their academic studies.



“Projects like the Junior Ranger program are so important in education and to the Airmen on base because it creates a more well-rounded student,” said 1st Lt. Bailey Lecy, 23rd Operations Support Squadron wing weather officer. “Overall, the partnership between Lanier Middle School and Moody Air Force Base is a shining example of how collaboration between different organizations can create meaningful educational opportunities.”



The program is designed to engage 10-15 sixth-grade students from LMS annually, providing them with a three-year immersive experience. Throughout the program's duration, students will participate in two to three field trips per year, intentionally designed to complement their school curriculum.



Dr. Lucy Greene, a passionate advocate for both Moody’s Airmen and educational initiatives, expressed her enthusiasm for the program.



"The Junior Ranger program is a remarkable avenue for Moody's mission to extend its impact into local education and could extend the influence of the Ranger students further," she said.



The Junior Ranger program partnership between Moody AFB and LMS signifies a commitment to furthering hands-on learning experiences. The program was designed to bridge the gap between classroom education and real-world applications.



The lessons students learned while visiting the base were directly related to the science curriculum they are learning in class. The Junior Rangers spent their first visit on base with the 23rd OSS. The students learned about weather basics and interacted with tools used to forecast weather for base flying operations.



“This program plays a crucial role in education by providing students with meaningful learning experiences while fostering environmental stewardship and promoting civil engagement,” said Ray Scott, Lanier Middle School principal. “The students were excited about the unique experience.”



After the test phase is complete, the program may open to other schools near the base to encourage aviation interest in local youth and inspire future Range experts.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 17:54 Story ID: 466481 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody hosts Lanier Middle School for inaugural Junior Ranger program, by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.