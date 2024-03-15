Moody hosts Lanier Middle School for inaugural Junior Ranger program

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Maria Shank, 23rd Operations Support Squadron weather journeyman demonstrates proper use of a kestrel to Lanier Middle School students at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 12, 2024. The students toured Moody AFB during the inaugural Junior Ranger Program field trip. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

