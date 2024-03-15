Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody hosts Lanier Middle School for inaugural Junior Ranger program [Image 2 of 5]

    Moody hosts Lanier Middle School for inaugural Junior Ranger program

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Bailey Lecy, 23rd Operations Support Squadron points to a weather forecast at for Lanier Middle School students at Moody Air Force Base, March 12, 2024. The students are part of the Junior Ranger Program which is designed to engage 10-15 sixth-grade students from LMS annually, providing them with a three-year immersive experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.18.2024 17:53
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    Moody AFB
    Junior Ranger Program
    Lanier Middle School

