U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Bailey Lecy, 23rd Operations Support Squadron points to a weather forecast at for Lanier Middle School students at Moody Air Force Base, March 12, 2024. The students are part of the Junior Ranger Program which is designed to engage 10-15 sixth-grade students from LMS annually, providing them with a three-year immersive experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 17:53 Photo ID: 8295372 VIRIN: 240312-F-NU502-1029 Resolution: 4944x3296 Size: 9.89 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody hosts Lanier Middle School for inaugural Junior Ranger program [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.