A U.S. Air Force Airmen points down the flight line during a hands-on demonstration with students from Lanier Middle School at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 12, 2024. The demonstration was part of the Junior Ranger Program which aims to bridge the gap between classroom education and real-world applications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2024 17:53
|Photo ID:
|8295373
|VIRIN:
|240312-F-NU502-1217
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.05 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moody hosts Lanier Middle School for inaugural Junior Ranger program [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Moody hosts Lanier Middle School for inaugural Junior Ranger program
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT