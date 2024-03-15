On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24

U.S. Air Force and partner nation practitioners examine a CT-scan from a cellphone at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Kingstown, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. The LAMAT mission seeks to strengthen U.S. partnerships within Latin America and the Caribbean region by providing relief to overwhelmed medical facilities through collaboration with host nation medical practitioners and respective Ministry of Health officials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

