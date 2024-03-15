On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Whitmer, 349th Medical Squadron paramedic, assists a patient in Kingstown during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 8, 2024. Patient’s needs were aligned with the specialties of USAF medical staff working hand-in-hand with host nation physicians and technicians to ensure continuity of care following all medical procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

