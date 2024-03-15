On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24

U.S. Air Force Capt. Erin McIlvaine, 349th Aeromedical Staging Squadron emergency room nurse, right, helps restock a supply room at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Kingstown, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. LAMAT members disseminated needed medical supplies amounting to $186,000 to local healthcare facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

