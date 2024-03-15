On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Whitmer, 349th Medical Squadron paramedic, works with partner nation nursing staff to treat a patient at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Kingstown, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 8, 2024. This was the first iteration of the LAMAT mission deploying ready-medics to St. Vincent, where U.S. and partner nation medical professionals worked together to collaborate and hone skills through mutual training and education in support of improving patient care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

