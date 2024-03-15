Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24 [Image 10 of 12]

    On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24

    KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Whitmer, 349th Medical Squadron paramedic, works with partner nation nursing staff to treat a patient at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Kingstown, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 8, 2024. This was the first iteration of the LAMAT mission deploying ready-medics to St. Vincent, where U.S. and partner nation medical professionals worked together to collaborate and hone skills through mutual training and education in support of improving patient care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.17.2024 21:14
    Photo ID: 8293403
    VIRIN: 240308-F-AN818-1165
    Resolution: 7882x5255
    Size: 28.33 MB
    Location: KINGSTOWN, VC
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24 [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24
    On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24
    On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24
    On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24
    On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24
    On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24
    On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24
    On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24
    On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24
    On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24
    On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24
    On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical Assistance
    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    Readiness
    St. Vincent and the Grenadines
    LAMAT24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT