A patient receives a breathing treatment at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Kingstown, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. LAMAT is representative of the United States’ commitment to its partners through medical assistance and mutual exchange of knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2024 21:14
|Photo ID:
|8293402
|VIRIN:
|240304-F-AN818-1248
|Resolution:
|5760x8640
|Size:
|18.93 MB
|Location:
|KINGSTOWN, VC
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24 [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT