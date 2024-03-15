A patient receives a breathing treatment at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Kingstown, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 4, 2024. LAMAT is representative of the United States’ commitment to its partners through medical assistance and mutual exchange of knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2024 Date Posted: 03.17.2024 21:14 Photo ID: 8293402 VIRIN: 240304-F-AN818-1248 Resolution: 5760x8640 Size: 18.93 MB Location: KINGSTOWN, VC Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24 [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.