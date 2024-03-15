Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24 [Image 8 of 12]

    On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24

    KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Whitmer, 349th Medical Squadron paramedic, braces himself in the back of a moving ambulance during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 8, 2024. USAF medical professionals regularly deploy to Latin America and the Caribbean to work alongside partner nation military and civilian health teams as part of the Department of Defense’s Global Health Engagement initiative, an effort to achieve mutual benefits and build trust in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.17.2024 21:14
    Location: KINGSTOWN, VC
    Medical Assistance
    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    Readiness
    St. Vincent and the Grenadines
    LAMAT24

