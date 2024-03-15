On-call with USAF emergency room responders during LAMAT-24

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Whitmer, 349th Medical Squadron paramedic, braces himself in the back of a moving ambulance during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 8, 2024. USAF medical professionals regularly deploy to Latin America and the Caribbean to work alongside partner nation military and civilian health teams as part of the Department of Defense’s Global Health Engagement initiative, an effort to achieve mutual benefits and build trust in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

