Sgt. Nicole Skare and Sgt. Chance Spinney of the 237th Military Company, 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, set up concertina wire before a detainee training during Operation Maroon Raider, a joint training exercise with the 3 MP Regiment, 30th MP Company, supporting the 5th Canadian Division/ 5e Division du Canada, on March 5, 2024, at Fort Barfoot, Blackstone, Virginia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2024 10:40
|Photo ID:
|8292362
|VIRIN:
|240305-Z-KB362-1001
|Resolution:
|8147x5434
|Size:
|26.28 MB
|Location:
|BLACKSTONE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Maroon Raider [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
