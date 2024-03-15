Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Maroon Raider [Image 6 of 6]

    Operation Maroon Raider

    BLACKSTONE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Nicole Skare and Sgt. Chance Spinney of the 237th Military Company, 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, set up concertina wire before a detainee training during Operation Maroon Raider, a joint training exercise with the 3 MP Regiment, 30th MP Company, supporting the 5th Canadian Division/ 5e Division du Canada, on March 5, 2024, at Fort Barfoot, Blackstone, Virginia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.16.2024 10:40
    This work, Operation Maroon Raider [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Police
    New Hampshire Army National Guard
    237th Military Company
    Operation Maroon Raider

