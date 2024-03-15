Sgt. Nicole Skare and Sgt. Chance Spinney of the 237th Military Company, 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, set up concertina wire before a detainee training during Operation Maroon Raider, a joint training exercise with the 3 MP Regiment, 30th MP Company, supporting the 5th Canadian Division/ 5e Division du Canada, on March 5, 2024, at Fort Barfoot, Blackstone, Virginia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

