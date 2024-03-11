Sgt. Nicole Skare and Sgt. Chance Spinney of the 237th Military Company, 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard (NHARNG), connects a communications radio in their humvee before heading into the training area during Operation Maroon Raider, a joint training exercise with the 3 MP Regiment, 30th MP Company, supporting the 5th Canadian Division/ 5e Division du Canada, on March 2, 2024, at Fort Barfoot, Blackstone, Virginia.



Through radio communications, the NHARNG and Canadian Military vehicles connected, which allowed communication across all teams during convoy dry fire, route reconnaissance, and night drive protocol during the tactical training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

