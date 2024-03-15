Members of the 237th Military Police (MP) Company, 941st MP Battalion, 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, and the 3 MP Regiment, 30th MP Company, supporting the 5th Canadian Division/ 5e Division du Canada, practice reacting to notional frightened community members while escorting a Civil Affairs team into a village during Operation Maroon Raider, on March 4, 2024, at Fort Barfoot, Blackstone, Virginia.



During the joint training exercise, teams completed four iterations of this training, which changed each time the convoy approached the village. This training included indoor and outdoor situations that required the teams to work together to respond appropriately. Training volunteers acted frightened, angry, and mischievous, which changed the community environment and the mission for each round. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

