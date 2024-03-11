Members of the 237th Military Police (MP) Company, 941st MP Battalion, 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, and the 3 MP Regiment, 30th MP Company, supporting the 5th Canadian Division/ 5e Division du Canada, practiced weapons commands during Operation Maroon Raider, a tactical training exercise on March 3, 2024, at Fort Barfoot, Blackstone, Virginia.



The joint exercise, Maroon Raider, between the NHARNG and Canadian military continues more than a decade from its fruition. The goal of both entities is to cross-train on standards, operating procedures, and equipment to ensure efficiency and ease of collaboration in the future. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.16.2024 Location: BLACKSTONE, VA, US