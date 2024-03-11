Members of the 237th Military Police (MP) Company, 941st MP Battalion, 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, and the 3 MP Regiment, 30th MP Company, supporting the 5th Canadian Division/ 5e Division du Canada, practiced weapons commands during Operation Maroon Raider, a tactical training exercise on March 3, 2024, at Fort Barfoot, Blackstone, Virginia.
The joint exercise, Maroon Raider, between the NHARNG and Canadian military continues more than a decade from its fruition. The goal of both entities is to cross-train on standards, operating procedures, and equipment to ensure efficiency and ease of collaboration in the future. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)
