Staff Sgt. Kristopher Wolf (center) of the 941st Military Police Battalion, 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, acts as an interpretor as a Civil Affairs team tries to convince a notional community member to open the gate to the village during Operation Maroon Raider, a joint training exercise on March 4, 2024, at Fort Barfoot, Blackstone, Virginia.



Members of the 237th Military Police (MP) Company, 941st MP Battalion, 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, and the 3 MP Regiment, 30th MP Company, supporting the 5th Canadian Division/ 5e Division du Canada, escorted the Civil Affairs team to the training village and spoke with the notional community member in German to make the use of an interpreter more realistic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

