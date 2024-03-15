Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Maroon Raider [Image 3 of 6]

    Operation Maroon Raider

    BLACKSTONE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    From right, Master Cpl. Nathan Hammond of the 3 MP Regiment, 30th MP Company, supporting the 5th Canadian Division/ 5e Division du Canada, teaches Spc. Logan Marcotte of the 237th Military Company, 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, how to attach a sling on the Canadian Army’s C7A2 5.56-mm Automatic Rifle during Operation Maroon Raider, a joint training exercise on March 3, 2024, at Fort Barfoot, Blackstone, Virginia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.16.2024 10:40
    Photo ID: 8292359
    VIRIN: 240303-Z-KB362-1002
    Resolution: 7396x5464
    Size: 17.04 MB
    Location: BLACKSTONE, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Maroon Raider [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Police
    New Hampshire Army National Guard
    237th Military Company
    Operation Maroon Raider

