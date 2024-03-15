From right, Master Cpl. Nathan Hammond of the 3 MP Regiment, 30th MP Company, supporting the 5th Canadian Division/ 5e Division du Canada, teaches Spc. Logan Marcotte of the 237th Military Company, 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, how to attach a sling on the Canadian Army’s C7A2 5.56-mm Automatic Rifle during Operation Maroon Raider, a joint training exercise on March 3, 2024, at Fort Barfoot, Blackstone, Virginia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

