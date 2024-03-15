From right, Master Cpl. Nathan Hammond of the 3 MP Regiment, 30th MP Company, supporting the 5th Canadian Division/ 5e Division du Canada, teaches Spc. Logan Marcotte of the 237th Military Company, 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, how to attach a sling on the Canadian Army’s C7A2 5.56-mm Automatic Rifle during Operation Maroon Raider, a joint training exercise on March 3, 2024, at Fort Barfoot, Blackstone, Virginia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2024 10:40
|Photo ID:
|8292359
|VIRIN:
|240303-Z-KB362-1002
|Resolution:
|7396x5464
|Size:
|17.04 MB
|Location:
|BLACKSTONE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Maroon Raider [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
