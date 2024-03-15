AFCENT delivers Jordanian humanitarian aid to Gaza

U.S. Air Force loadmasters and crew chiefs load bundles of humanitarian aid destined for an airdrop over Gaza onto a U.S. Air Forces Central HC-130J Combat King II at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 16, 2024. The U.S. has conducted 12 airdrops alongside coalition allies and partners since March 2 to support civilian populations on the ground in Gaza. AFCENT and CENTCOM are working with partner nations to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, and today’s mission involved AFCENT airdropping Jordanian aid to civilians impacted by the conflict. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

