    AFCENT delivers Jordanian humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 1 of 7]

    AFCENT delivers Jordanian humanitarian aid to Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Roland 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman uses a forklift to transport bundles of Jordanian humanitarian aid onto a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II destined for an airdrop over Gaza, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 16, 2024. The U.S. has prioritized the delivery of humanitarian aid to relieve the suffering of civilians affected by the ongoing crisis in Gaza, and U.S. Air Forces Central Airmen from all career fields have been supporting the mission in any way they can to quickly pack, rig, and load to support the coalition’s effort. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.16.2024 08:30
    VIRIN: 240316-F-YD471-1002
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, AFCENT delivers Jordanian humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Caleb Roland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

