AFCENT delivers Jordanian humanitarian aid to Gaza

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman uses a forklift to transport bundles of Jordanian humanitarian aid onto a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II destined for an airdrop over Gaza, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 16, 2024. The U.S. has prioritized the delivery of humanitarian aid to relieve the suffering of civilians affected by the ongoing crisis in Gaza, and U.S. Air Forces Central Airmen from all career fields have been supporting the mission in any way they can to quickly pack, rig, and load to support the coalition’s effort. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

Date Taken: 03.16.2024, by SSgt Caleb Roland