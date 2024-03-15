Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT delivers Jordanian humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 5 of 7]

    AFCENT delivers Jordanian humanitarian aid to Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Roland 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force service members load bundles of humanitarian aid destined for an airdrop over Gaza onto a HC-130J Combat King II at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 16, 2024. The U.S. has conducted 12 combined airdrop missions since March 2 to support civilian populations on the ground in Gaza. The U.S. Air Force rapid global mobility capability enabled the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies to Gaza. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

    This work, AFCENT delivers Jordanian humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Caleb Roland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    airdrop
    AFCENT
    C-130
    GazaHA

