U.S. Air Force service members load bundles of humanitarian aid destined for an airdrop over Gaza onto a HC-130J Combat King II at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 16, 2024. The U.S. has conducted 12 combined airdrop missions since March 2 to support civilian populations on the ground in Gaza. The U.S. Air Force rapid global mobility capability enabled the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies to Gaza. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.16.2024 08:30 Photo ID: 8292263 VIRIN: 240316-F-YD471-1009 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.23 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFCENT delivers Jordanian humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Caleb Roland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.