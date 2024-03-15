AFCENT delivers Jordanian humanitarian aid to Gaza

U.S. Air Force service members load bundles of humanitarian aid destined for an airdrop over Gaza onto a HC-130J Combat King II at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 16, 2024. The U.S. has conducted 12 combined airdrop missions since March 2 to support civilian populations on the ground in Gaza. The U.S. Air Force rapid global mobility capability enabled the expedited movement of critical, life-saving supplies to Gaza. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
