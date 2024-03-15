Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT delivers Jordanian humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 3 of 7]

    AFCENT delivers Jordanian humanitarian aid to Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Roland 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force loadmaster drives a forklift while loading bundles of Jordanian humanitarian aid destined for Gaza onto an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft, March 16, 2024. The U.S. has conducted 12 airdrops alongside coalition allies and partners since March 2 to support civilian populations on the ground in Gaza. AFCENT and CENTCOM are working with partner nations to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, and today’s mission involved AFCENT airdropping Jordanian aid to civilians impacted by the conflict. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

    CENTCOM
    airdrop
    AFCENT
    C-130
    GazaHA

