    AFCENT delivers Jordanian humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 4 of 7]

    AFCENT delivers Jordanian humanitarian aid to Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Roland 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Bundles of humanitarian aid from Waqf Thareed, a Jordanian non-profit organization focused on combating hunger and addressing nutritional needs, await loading aboard a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command, March 16, 2024. The joint and combined nature of humanitarian airdrop missions requires significant coordination between coalition allies and regional partners, which often includes the aerial delivery of partner nation and interagency aid. The U.S. has conducted 12 airdrop missions since March 2 alongside allies and partners to provide relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.16.2024 08:30
    Photo ID: 8292261
    VIRIN: 240316-F-YD471-1008
    Resolution: 5962x3967
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT delivers Jordanian humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Caleb Roland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    airdrop
    AFCENT
    C-130
    GazaHA

