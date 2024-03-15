AFCENT delivers Jordanian humanitarian aid to Gaza

Bundles of humanitarian aid from Waqf Thareed, a Jordanian non-profit organization focused on combating hunger and addressing nutritional needs, await loading aboard a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command, March 16, 2024. The joint and combined nature of humanitarian airdrop missions requires significant coordination between coalition allies and regional partners, which often includes the aerial delivery of partner nation and interagency aid. The U.S. has conducted 12 airdrop missions since March 2 alongside allies and partners to provide relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

