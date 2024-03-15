Bundles of Jordanian humanitarian aid destined for an airdrop over Gaza await loading onto a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II in preparation for an airdrop destined for Gaza, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 16, 2024. The bundles are packed, wrapped, and rigged for aerial delivery by joint and coalition forces to ensure aid can be safely delivered to civilians in need. The U.S. has taken several precautions regarding weight, size, and speed to ensure the safe and effective delivery of aid to Gaza. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.16.2024 08:30 Photo ID: 8292259 VIRIN: 240316-F-YD471-1004 Resolution: 3892x5850 Size: 5.05 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFCENT delivers Jordanian humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Caleb Roland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.