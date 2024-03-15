Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT delivers Jordanian humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 2 of 7]

    AFCENT delivers Jordanian humanitarian aid to Gaza

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Roland 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Bundles of Jordanian humanitarian aid destined for an airdrop over Gaza await loading onto a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II in preparation for an airdrop destined for Gaza, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 16, 2024. The bundles are packed, wrapped, and rigged for aerial delivery by joint and coalition forces to ensure aid can be safely delivered to civilians in need. The U.S. has taken several precautions regarding weight, size, and speed to ensure the safe and effective delivery of aid to Gaza. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.16.2024 08:30
    Photo ID: 8292259
    VIRIN: 240316-F-YD471-1004
    Resolution: 3892x5850
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, AFCENT delivers Jordanian humanitarian aid to Gaza [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Caleb Roland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    airdrop
    AFCENT
    C-130
    GazaHA

