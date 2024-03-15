Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

U.S. Navy C-130J Hercules “Fat Albert” flies during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 15, 2024. "Fat Albert" is a nickname given to the plane by Marine Corps Blue Angel pilots in the 1970s because of its size and shape, referencing a popular children's cartoon of the same era. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 23:09
|Photo ID:
|8292053
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-FM924-1534
|Resolution:
|5464x3643
|Size:
|6.86 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
