    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 7 of 12]

    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Kirby Chambliss, Redbull pilot, performs aerobatic maneuver during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 15, 2024. The air show included performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and a “Parade of Heavies,” which featured all four Travis AFB airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    Air Show
    Travis AFB
    California
    Blue Angels
    Wings Over Solano

