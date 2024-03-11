Kirby Chambliss, Redbull pilot, performs aerobatic maneuver during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 15, 2024. The air show included performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and a “Parade of Heavies,” which featured all four Travis AFB airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.15.2024 23:09 Photo ID: 8292050 VIRIN: 240315-F-FM924-1499 Resolution: 3642x2428 Size: 2.4 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 12 of 12], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.