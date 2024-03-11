Kirby Chambliss, Redbull pilot, performs aerobatic maneuver during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 15, 2024. The air show included performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and a “Parade of Heavies,” which featured all four Travis AFB airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 12 of 12], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
