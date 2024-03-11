Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

Ladies for Liberty sing the national anthem during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 15, 2024. The Travis AFB Wings Over Solano air show and open house provided an opportunity for the local community to directly interact with the base and its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

