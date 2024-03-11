Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

U.S. Navy Blue Angels #1 F/A-18 Super Hornet prepares to take off during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 15, 2024. The mission of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

