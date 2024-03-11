Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform aerobatic formation maneuvers during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 15, 2024. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have represented the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps to audiences both at home and abroad, showcasing naval aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
