U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team performs aerobatic maneuvers during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 15, 2024. Air Combat Command’s F-22 Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 23:09
|Photo ID:
|8292049
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-FM924-1201
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|9.62 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 12 of 12], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
