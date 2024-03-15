Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team performs aerobatic maneuvers during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, March 15, 2024. Air Combat Command’s F-22 Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

