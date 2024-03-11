Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-46 Hot-Pit Refueling [Image 5 of 7]

    KC-46 Hot-Pit Refueling

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew from the 349th Air Refueling Squadron hot-pit refuel a KC-46A Pegasus March 14, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Hot-pit refueling is the practice of refueling an aircraft immediately after landing while engines are running to minimize ground time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.15.2024 17:24
    Photo ID: 8291786
    VIRIN: 240314-F-YR448-1171
    Resolution: 4232x2819
    Size: 980.25 KB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46 Hot-Pit Refueling [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-46 Hot-Pit Refueling
    KC-46 Hot-Pit Refueling
    KC-46 Hot-Pit Refueling
    KC-46 Hot-Pit Refueling
    KC-46 Hot-Pit Refueling
    KC-46 Hot-Pit Refueling
    KC-46 Hot-Pit Refueling

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hot Pit Refueling
    McConnell AFB
    22ARW
    KC-46
    349 ARS
    22LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT