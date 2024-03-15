Airman 1st Class Raul Gonzalez-Arocho, 22nd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, inspects gages too record the amount of fuel transferred after preforming a hot-pit refuel March 14, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Hot-pit refueling is the practice of refueling an aircraft immediately after landing while engines are running to minimize ground time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2024 17:24
|Photo ID:
|8291788
|VIRIN:
|240314-F-YR448-1205
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-46 Hot-Pit Refueling [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
