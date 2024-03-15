KC-46 Hot-Pit Refueling

Senior Airman Andrew Dawes, left, 349th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, connects a fuel hose to a KC-46A Pegasus preforming a hot-pit refuel March 14, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Hot-pit refueling is the practice of refueling an aircraft immediately after landing while engines are running to minimize ground time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)

